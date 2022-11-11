Share:

LAHORE - The visiting Irish women cricketers attended the iconic flaglowering (Beating Retreat Ceremony) ceremony here on Thursday at Pakistan-side of the Wagah border. The Irish cricketers showed keen interest in the blustering parade by the soldiers and admired the perfectly-coordinated lowering of the flags of both the countries before the sunset. During the flag-lowering ceremony, along international border separating Pakistani city Lahore and Amritsar in India, soldiers meet every evening at the border post to engage in a 30-minute display of camaraderie and showmanship. The ceremony, which marks closing of international gates and lowering of flags of both the countries, is being held since 1959. Col Amir Abdullah of Pakistan Rangers received the visiting Irish cricketers, Pakistan women cricketers and officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). They were also shown round the Pak Rangers post and presented a souvenir during the visit.