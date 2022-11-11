Share:

KARACHI - The 7th convocation of Isra University Karachi campus was held here on Thursday to award medals and degrees to students on completion of their educational courses. At the ceremony, degrees were awarded to students of Bachelors of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelors of Science in Vision Sciences (BSVS) and Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT). Sindh Governor and Patron of Isra University, Kamran Khan Tessori, speaking at the occasion as chief guest, felicitated the students and said that it was an important day for the students and parents that a dream realized. He urged the students to make their parents, teachers and the nation proud with their performance in practical life and by doing justice to their respective professions. President, Pakistan Medical Commission Prof. Dr. Noshad A. Shaikh, speaking at the occasion congratulated students and their families on completion of their degrees and said that their hard work and perseverance have paid off. Vice Chancellor, Isra University Prof Dr Nazeer Ashraf Laghari, termed the day of convocation as the most important day in the life of students and advised them to serve the country with dedication and professionalism. Success is not a spontaneous event but it takes time, effort, patience and hard work, he noted and asked students never to fear failure but learn from mistakes. He informed that degrees and programs offered by Isra University were recognised by the HEC, PM&DC, Pakistan Nursing Council while university’s hospital and laboratory were equipped with modern equipment. In degree programs Farah Iftikhar, Samina Qamar secured gold medals, Arsalan Mengal, Samina Memon secured Silver medals while Hira and Sindhiya Memon secured bronze medals.