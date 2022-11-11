Share:

Justice Amir Farooq on Friday took oath as new Chief Justice (CJ) at Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the elevation of Justice Athar Minallah to SC.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the new CJ IHC at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

After the elevation of Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court, the number of IHC Judges stands at eight.

On October 24, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) agreed upon three judges, including Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah’s, names for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The recommendation for the three judges’ appointment had been forwarded to the parliamentary committee.

Profile

Justice Amir Farooq was born on 26th April 1969. He got his Senior Cambridge certificate in the year 1986 from St. Anthony’s High School Lahore and Higher Senior Cambridge certificate from Aitchison College in the year 1988.

He secured his LLB degree from London University, UK and qualified as Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London in the year 1993. He was enrolled as an Advocate of the Lahore High Court in the year 1994 and as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the year 2007.

Honourable Chief Justice Mr. Justice Amir Farooq established his law practice at Lahore with an Office at Islamabad as well, dealing mostly with banking, commercial, tax and civil matters. Since 2009 until his elevation, he was part of adjunct faculty at Lahore University of Management Sciences.

He took Oath as an Additional Judge of Islamabad High Court on 1st January 2015 and as confirmed Judge on 23rd December 2015.