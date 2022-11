Share:

The Federal Service Tribunal (FST) on Friday ruled that the federal government’s move to suspend Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was unlawful.

Regarding the suspension of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the FST rendered a thorough decision. Asim Akram and Mushtaq Jadoon’s tribunal reached a conclusion.

"The November 5 notification for the transfer of Lahore CCPO is suspended. The suspension of CCPO by the federal government was unlawful. The Lahore CCPO’s appeal is approved", the ruling read.