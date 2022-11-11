Share:

Lahore High Court on Friday disposed off a petition of immediately stopping Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

LHC judge, Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by Naeem Mir, an official of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan.

The petitioner argued that due to the ongoing rallies and long marches of political parties in the country, national trade and traders are in danger, protests are going on across the country at the behest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Former premier Imran Khan is now marching from GT Road to Islamabad.

During the hearing, the court remarked that protest is the constitutional right of everyone. The Lahore High Court declared the petition as maintainable and adjourned the hearing till November 14.