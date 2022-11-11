Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed in Thursday’s National Assembly session blamed PTI chairman Imran Khan for conspiring to sabotage the upcoming visit of Mohammed bin Salman AlSaud, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince. “Imran Khan has resumed the long march and conspiring to sabotage the visit of the Saudi crown prince, like the way he created trouble for the then government during the sitin in 2014,” said the opposition leader, mentioning the postponed visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He asked the incumbent government to ensure hassle free movement of the general public in different areas of Punjab and federal capital. “Peoples are facing difficulties due to the closure of roads by PTI activists. He termed it hooliganism in the name of long march under the direct supervision of the Punjab Police and administration. PML-N’s senior leader Mian Javed Latif, on point of order, also came down hard on PTI chairman Imran Khan for his recent statements. “No one will be allowed to create instability in the country,” he said, adding that the use of mobs and violence by PTI is to get its demands fulfilled. “We will not accept any unconstitutional demand,” he added. About PTI’s government era, he said PTI chief Imran Khan put national interest on stake, derailed the economy and the foreign policy. A call attention notice was moved by Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din and others, in which they raised the matter regarding non-inclusion of the Oath of finality of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] in the marriage registration form in Islamabad Capital Territory on the pattern of NADRA and Passport forms. The chair, after hearing the point of view of lawmakers in the house, referred the matter to the concerned standing committee of the House for further action. The government assured inclusion of the oath of finality of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] in the marriage registration form in Islamabad Capital Territory. Jamaat-e-Islami [JI] MNA Maulana Akbar Chitrali, on a point of order, lauded the government’s step towards implementing an ‘interest-free’ banking system in the country by withdrawing appeals filed against it in the Supreme Court. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had announced an initiating step the other day towards implementing an ‘interest-free’ banking system in the country by withdrawing appeals filed against it in the Supreme Court.