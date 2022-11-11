Share:

KARACHI-MedAngle won two awards at the P@SHA ICT Awards 2022 for Best Education Startup Award (Gold) and Merit Awards for Best in Startup in all of Pakistan. Both categories were highly competitive this year, and MedAngle was a shortlisted candidate, a finalist, and then a winner nationally in both categories.

MedAngle is Pakistan’s leading medical education platform with revolutionary platforms for future doctors studying MBBS, BDS and Premed. MedAngle has won a variety of accolades including winning Islamabad United - #UnitedWeTech21 and other awards including founder Dr. Mohammad Azib being accepted into The Transcend Fellowship and the Harvard Medical School-MIT global healthcare innovation program.

With over 55,000 medical students future doctors on the platform who have answered questions more than 25 million times, MedAngle is a leader and pioneer in revolutionizing medical education in Pakistan. With over 30,000 questions, clinical cases and pieces of content, it is the first of its kind and the biggest in the history of Pakistan and the Middle East region. MedAngle has a team of more than 150 doctors and elite medical students all across Pakistan and the Middle East as well. MedAngle has scaled its technology from 1 medical school to more than 140 in two countries, most recently expanding into the United Arab Emirates.

Founder, CEO & CTO MedAngle, Dr Mohammad Azib marked the occasion by saying: “This is a big achievement for us and we’re very excited to be named a winner of a gold award for Best in Education and a merit award for Best in Startup. P@SHA ICT Awards are a premiere destination for startups in Pakistan, and knowing that we were able to compete and be selected as the best of the best is really special and something our entire team is quite proud of.”

“Undoubtedly, we are laser focused on our vision of building the world’s operating system for healthcare education and bringing our platforms and software to even more students who are studying MBBS, BDS, and other healthcare fields as well as quickly as we possibly can while innovating at a rapid pace.” Dr. Mohammad Azib is Pakistan’s first ever medical doctor who also is a full-stack technologist across backend, frontend, mobile, ML + AI and more.