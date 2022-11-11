Share:

The US midterms were anticipated with fear, as the aftermath of midterms set the landscape and predictions for the next presidential elections. The results are pouring in but they seem to invoke more questions than they answered. The results usually determine whether Republicans or Democrats control congress for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term, but in the direct aftermath of the elections, the question of control over congress seems inconclusive.

So far, either party could still win the Senate, which hinges on three races that are too close to call. The House of Representatives is leaning towards the Republicans, according to projections by the news, but it still appears close at this point as Democrats also had some surprising victories.

The results are not a victory for either side. They show public displeasure with the Democrats as the blue party lost some ground, but this was definitely not the red wave that the Republican Party expected. Indeed the results are disappointing for the Republicans considering Joe Biden’s stint as President so far has not been highly popular, with inflation and economic instability brought on by government spending, the pandemic’s aftermath, and the Ukraine-Russia war.

These elections are important to keep track of because the political affiliation of the next president can have a huge sway on foreign policy for Pakistan. The results right now show that the political environment in the US is almost as divided as in Pakistan—at a time when cohesion and unity is needed in political chambers across the world. Whatever the results, it is hoped that the US government functions stably without stalemates or filibusters, so that respective governments around the world can also have an idea of what to expect from US policy, which has been flippant and too dependent on the political party in power.