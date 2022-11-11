Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday inaugurated the long-standing mega project ‘Parking Skyline Namak Mandi’ in Peshawar city during a simple but impressive ceremony held in premises of the newly constructed Plaza at Namak Mandi Chowk. Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Jhagra, Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar and former member of the National Assembly Shaukat Ali besides Peshawar MPs, local government representatives and local traders and shopkeepers participated in the opening ceremony in large number. Later the City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali also joined the Minister of Local Government during media briefing. This modern parking skyline at Namak Mandi downtown busy area has been completed by Peshawar Development Authority at a cost of Rs381 million. The Skyline Parking Plaza is a 10-storey building with 116 commercial centres and shops. The parking lot has a parking capacity of 200 vehicles which is connected with CCT cameras and modern automated system. The plaza also has two lifts for passengers and a powerful standby generator facility, while ramps have also been constructed for the disabled. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Faisal Amin Gandapur said that completion of the parking plaza will help in overcoming the serious traffic problem in this congested commercial area, while parking facilities have been made mandatory in the city during all new constructions and shopping plazas. However, he said, where ever necessary, more parking plazas will also be constructed. The LG minister said that the provincial government is seriously trying to restore the beauty and historical grandeur of Peshawar city, but it is the common duty of all and sundry to fully support the government to enhance the splendours of the provincial capital. He said that the PTI led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government completed mega welfare projects based on public interest in its two terms, which included many big projects like Sehat Insaf Card, Billion Tree Tsunami and BRT projects wherein its precedent is not found in the past. In response to a question, the minister clarified that the planning to generate electricity from the garbage of Peshawar has entered the final stage and soon the citizens will get good news in this regard. Likewise, concrete steps are being taken to eliminate urban pollution from Peshawar, complete more mega projects and make it attractive for tourists at the national and international levels, the minister concluded