Share:

While India is considered to be one of the hotbeds for the game of cricket, USA is among the nations that is fast making up ground in the sport. And stepping down the track, to tee off further into the stands, is Ritesh Patel, Team Owner of the Morrisville SAMP Army, who are playing their debut season at the Abu Dhabi T10.

Morrisville SAMP Army, USA is part of Season 6 of the 8-team Abu Dhabi T10, beginning 23 November at the iconic Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“SAMP Army is one of the biggest franchises in the US with plenty of international players involved. We were aiming to expand our franchise, and the Abu Dhabi T10, which is one of the big tournaments, is a good platform for us to work with. We are very excited and the team is looking forward to the season,” Ritesh Patel said.

“The way cricket has been growing in UAE and has been supported, I am sure we will have a phenomenal tournament. It is a fast and challenging format, and it is one of the best formats in the game.”

The SAMP Army will be coached by the legendary South African Lance Klusener and have the swashbuckling batter David Miller as their Icon player. Among the others in the team are Moeen Ali and Anrich Nortje.

“We put in a lot of hard work while building the team for the Abu Dhabi T10. Lance is a phenomenal brain and he and the rest of the team have helped build a balanced and solid squad for the season. Hopefully, we can do something like the Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL in their debut year with a fantastic performance.”

Joining the T10 bandwagon has put the SAMP Army firmly on the map of world cricket, and Ritesh explained that the franchise is keen to expand globally.

“We are expanding and the long-term plan is that in the next few years we make our mark in leagues globally. Our team is already working on the plans and hopefully the plans will be executed well and you will see the SAMP Army in more places than now,” he signed off.