Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has issued a new diplomatic passport to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief in London. Credible sources told The Nation that the diplomatic passport has been issued to Nawaz Sharif after the final approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is the issuing authority of diplomatic passports. The earlier passport issued to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had gone to London for medical treatment during his prison term in a corruption case, was cancelled after he did not return to Pakistan. However, he has been issued with a diplomatic passport now for five years. According to the sources, the passport has been dispatched to Nawaz Sharif by the Pakistan High Commission in London after receiving it from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The government has already issued an ordinary or regular green passport to the former PM Nawaz Sharif earlier this year, which has been cancelled now.