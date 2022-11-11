Share:

A new coal-powered project of 1360 megawatts in Thar coal with Chinese cooperation will start working next year.

This was stated by Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to a Chinese delegation led by Lin Songtian, which called on him in Karachi on Friday.

He said China-Pakistan strong friendship and partnership has been further strengthened with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Chief Minister said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundations of friendship with China and this mutual beneficial partnership will be further boosted with each passing day.