Share:

BUREWALA - One person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles at Lahore road on Thursday. According to Rescue officials, a citizen namely Liaqat Ali resident of 425/EB was going towards Lahore road riding on motorcycle when suddenly collided with another motorcycles coming from opposite side. As a result, Liaqat Ali died on the spot while Hamza and his accomplice riding on other motorcycle sustained serious injuries. Upon receiving information, rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where from Hamza was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition.