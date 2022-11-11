Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmed assumed his responsibilities on Thursday to France, after a gap of two years. “Glad to present copies of credentials to Philippe Franc, Director of State Protocol, and looking forward to advancing Pakistan, France friendship, shared interests & multifaceted cooperation,” Asim Iftikhar said in his tweet. He also extended greetings to the French people & Pakistanis living in France. Asim also interacted with embassy diplomatic staff and issued them a brief directive to focus on serving Pakistani interests and Pakistanis living in France. The post of Ambassador of Pakistan to France was vacant since Ambassador Moinul Haq left Paris for Beijing in July 2020. Asim would also be Pakistan representative to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO, with its headquarters based in Paris. Asim Iftikhar is a Foreign Service career officer with over 25 years of diplomatic experience and has also served as Pakistan Ambassador to Thailand. Before his appointment as ambassador he served as spokesperson of the Foreign Office for more than one and half years