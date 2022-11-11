Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan can get huge benefits of agriculture by acquiring latest technologies displayed at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), Gwadar Pro reported it on Thursday. According to the report, new subsection for crop seeds’ pavilion was set up at the expo where one can find a lot of latest technologies that can be introduced to Pakistan. In the dazzling pavilion of food and agriculture, the display of vertical farming is quite eye-catching as this technology can be a solution to handling climate change. Different from traditional farming, vertical farming grows vegetables indoors, where multiple planting layers are stacked vertically. Artificial light sources like LED are used to provide light, and water is provided by water spray or automatic drip irrigation system, so it can achieve high yield without the influence of environmental factors. Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi has already said that Pakistan has been adversely affected by the impacts of climate change, so “climate-smart” farming techniques are strongly encouraged by Pakistan. Advanced agricultural technologies are essential for increasing the agricultural productivity of the country. Hope the new technologies in CIIE can give Pakistan more inspiration to solve the current agricultural problems.