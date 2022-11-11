Share:

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on boosting bilateral trade.

The two countries issued a joint declaration at the end of the 24th annual meeting of the commission in Islamabad.

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission has taken important decisions on border security, human smuggling and prevention of drugs, promotion of mutual cooperation for the establishment of peace and order on both sides of the border.

The Commission also agreed on provision of facilities to businessmen for an increase in trade activities, exchange of sports and culture and educational delegations and other related issues.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili while the delegation from Iran was led by Sistan-Balochistan Governor for Law and Order and Enforcement Ali Raza Marhamati.

In the two-day quarterly meeting of joint border commission, delegations forwarded various proposals about boosting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran and the way forward.