Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran on Thursday vow to support peace in Afghanistan despite the multiple, complex challenges confronting the war-torn country. Special representative of the President of Iran on Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Ghomi called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar to discuss the Afghan situation. Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the State Minister underscored that deep rooted fraternal ties underpin the strong bonds of solidarity between the two countries. Taking note of the challenges confronting Afghanistan, the Minister of State reiterated the importance of sustained engagement of the international community with the Interim Afghan Government (IAG), in order to ensure continued wellbeing and prosperity of the Afghan people. As friends and neighbours of Afghanistan, the Minister of State impressed upon the critical role of Pakistan and Iran to this end. Earlier, the Iranian Special Representative also met his Pakistani counterpart, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their cooperation towards advancing the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and development. Meanwhile, Russia will host a multilateral meeting scheduled for November 16 to discuss situation in Afghanistan. Special Afghan envoys from China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the gathering of what is known as the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. Russian officials have confirmed that there will be no participation by Afghanistan’s Taliban government at the talks, even though it took part in the last session of the Moscow format meeting held in October 2021. The Moscow consultative format was initiated in 2016 in a bid to promote political reconciliation between the then-internationally backed Kabul government and the Taliban, who were at the time waging a deadly insurgency against Afghan security forces and their US-led NATO partners. The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021 when all US-led foreign troops withdrew from the country after battling the insurgents for nearly two decades.