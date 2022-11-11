Share:

“Our knowledge of life is limited to death”

–Enrich Maria Remarque

On the 11 hour of the 11 day of the 11 month in 1918, the First World War ended. It was 5 o’clock in the morning when Germany, lacking manpower and supplies, was invaded into and forced to sign an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car outside Compiegne in France. The day marked the ending of the Great War that had claimed nine million lives, and left 21 million people wounded. Germany, Russia, Austria-Hungary, France and Great Britain lost more than one million lives each and to top it all off, five million more civilians died of diseases, starvation and exposure. The magnitude of the devastation led to the war being called the ‘war to end all wars’ but unfortunately, this was not true. Just a few years after, the terms of the Treaty of Versailles laid the groundwork for WW2 to begin.