Peshawar - According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan, there is a wealth of talent among young people in the province who may succeed in sports both nationally and internationally. While addressing the closing ceremony as chief guest on the occasion of the final match of the KP Schools’ Cricket Tournament Season-2, in Peshawar, the minister termed KP as a factory for cricket athletes, adding that eight players hail from KP in the national cricket team of our country. MPA Zahir Shah Toru, KP Additional Secretary Sports, Director General Sports, other officials and cricket athletes participated in the event. Mr Atif said that the KP government is spending Rs 50 billion on the promotion of various sports activities and other line projects. He extended the KP Sports department would continue various sports activities and in this regard after inter-varsity games and the KP school tournament, inter-collegiate games and inter-madaris sports competitions would be started this month. KP Schools’ Cricket Tournament was held in collaboration with the Directorate General of Sports and the Pakistan Cricket Board.