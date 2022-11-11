Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced financial assistance of five million rupees for each person who died during the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). They include Moazzam Gondal of Wazirabad, journalist Sadaf Naeem, Samer Ali of Rahwali and Hassan Baloch of Lahore. The prime minister also expressed his grief over the tragic deaths of all these persons. In a tweet Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister directed to immediately complete the procedure and deliver the cheques to the families of the victims. ‘India beaters without loss’ As England reached the final of T20 World Cup, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday posted an interesting tweet, likening the upcoming Sunday’s match with other finalist Pakistan as the one to be played between the teams with a history of beating India by 10 wickets. “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0,” he tweeted in brief with reference to the scores of Pakistan and England in T20 World Cups of 2021 and 2022, respectively. The prime minister took a symbolic dig on India as England beat the blue shirts by 10 wickets at Adelaide, Australia in T20 semi final on Thursday. Pakistan on October 24, 2021 had beat India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup in Dubai.