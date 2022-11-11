Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for ‘creating chaos, anarchy and polarisation’ in the country. “There is anarchy and hatred in the country due to Imran Khan who is bent upon spreading his Fitna to create disorder, mischief and arson,” she said in a news statement. She asked Imran Khan what motives he wanted to achieve by closing down roads. Marriyum said Imran Khan, who once gagged the media and others, was now closing down the roads. She regretted that the schools and hospitals were closed due to Imran Khan. The minister said the person, who robbed the people of their medicine, now shutting down the roads leading to hospitals. Imran Khan, who deprived the people of jobs, electricity, gas and bread, was now closing down the roads, she maintained. The minister lashed out at Imran Khan for doing politics over floods and called him a “stubborn” and “fascist”. She said Imran Khan should have spent the money, which he was using for arson, on the rehabilitation of flood affectees. Marriyum said the money that Imran Niazi was spending on setting the country on fire should have been spent on providing food and warm clothes to the flood victims. Imran Khan should have spent the money, which he was utilising to close schools and hospitals, on building schools and hospitals in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she added. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday said that the routine life is badly affected in major cities because of roadblocks and protests by the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who are blocking the roads ‘under police protection and official protocol.’ In a statement, the minister said that businesses of the people and activities of students are being affected while patients were unable to reach hospitals. “This situation is not only unbearable but also painful for millions of people,” he added. A handful of PTI workers have been creating troubles for the people for the past four days through the involvement of police and are placing chairs on the roads. The minister said the patience of the people has now been exhausted due to the recent disturbing situation. “We do not want any kind of political conflict but cannot allow such situation. There is a fear that the people will now start holding accountable the riotous and anarchist followers of Imran Khan,” he added. The minister also appealed to the local leaders of Muslim League-N and Members of the Assembly to play their role in helping the people out of these difficulties.