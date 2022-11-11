Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi awarded certificates to the successful participants of 24th National Security Workshop in a ceremony held at the National Defence University, Islamabad on Friday.

According to ISPR, the four weeks long workshop was attended by Senators, Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, Bureaucrats, Ambassadors, Senior Officers from the Armed Forces as well as representatives from civil society.

The aim of the workshop with was to comprehend the security environment and develop greater understanding of the different dimensions of national security and challenges faced by Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest congratulated the participants of the workshop on successful completion of the workshop on comprehensive national security.

He commended the role of National Defence University in conducting the National Security Workshops for the benefit of such a wide range of leadership in the country.