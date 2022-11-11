Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence has been beefed up due to security concerns.

A wall of sand bags has been set up along the wall of former Khan’s residence in view of security, while cement blocks have also been kept and a "protective wall" has also been made.

Check-posts made up of sand bags have also been made at the entry and exits of the house. Apart from this, more security cameras have been installed in Zaman Park and heavy police force has also been deployed.

A special desk has also been set up to keep records of visitors to Zaman Park, while women police personnel have also been deployed for checking in view of the arrival of women leaders of the party.