After holding a protest outside the parliament house, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senators have started moving to the Supreme Court building where they will demand registration of an FIR in connection with the gun attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan as per his wishes.

The PTI senators first held a token sit-in as a protest outside the parliament house on Friday. After that they have started moving towards the SC building. The lawmakers will demand of the court to order for registration of the FIR as wished by the party chairman.

The police have shown reluctance to register an FIR of the incident on the complaint of the PTI as Imran Khan wants to nominate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior intelligence officer Major General Faisal Naseer in conspiracy to kill him.

However, on the intervention of the Supreme Court, the Punjab police on Nov 7 finally registered the case under terrorism charges, with detained suspect Naveed being nominated as the prime accused. However, the FIR did not nominate the persons named by Imran.

The FIR which was registered after a delay of three days of the incident lodged on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and Section 302, 324, and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In its hearing on Nov 7, the supreme court took exception to the delay in the registration of the FIR and directed the IGP to register the case within 24 hours if he did not want to face suo motu proceedings over the matter.