ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party’s challenge to make a comeback in the influential Punjab province is becoming stiffer as electables seem hard to come by. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has done well to stop Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar from quitting the party after he was told to resign from the Senate, which he did yesterday. Khokhar is a strong voice of the PPP in Punjab and one of the few well-known politicians, who remain with the PPP in the province which has largely migrated to either the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. Beside, the Gilanis and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood family in South Punjab, Khokhar along with Qamar Zaman Kaira and Raja Pervez Ashraf is a prominent figure who keeps the hopes of PPP revival in Punjab alive. Khokhar has saved the day after Bilawal’s intervention saying he will remain with the PPP despite resignation from the Senate. The Senate Secretariat notified approval of resignation of Khokhar and declared his senate seat as vacant immediately after he resigned. “I have formally tendered my resignation today,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar tweeted. “I am thankful for the support and positive reaction from the party,” he added. He added: “Didn’t think the party will support in such a manner. People are speculating about my political future, clarifying here that I am not joining any other political party. I will try utmost to keep my freedom intact.