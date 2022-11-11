Share:

The Punjab government on Friday changed the joint investigation head (JIT) to probe the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan.

The five-member JIT will be headed by Dera Ghazi Khan DRPO Syed Khurram Ali, while other JIT members include Tariq Rustam Chohan, Ehsanullah Chohan, Malik Tariq Mahboob and Naseebullah Khan. During the working of the JIT, any other person could also be included.

It merits mention here that DIG (Establishment-II), CPO Lahore, Tariq Rustam Chohan headed the previously made JIT.