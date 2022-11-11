Share:

WASHINGTON-Donald Trump was hoping to surf a Republican “red wave” to a fresh White House bid, but with only limited gains in Tuesday’s midterm elections -- and an outstanding result for his chief intraparty rival -- the former US president seems to be left out to sea.

Though Republicans look likely to wrest control from the Democratic Party in at least one chamber of Congress, projections show they will not gain the large number of seats typical when the sitting president’s approval ratings are so low, and inflation so high.

In the House, early results suggested Republicans were on track for a majority -- but only by a handful of seats -- while control of the Senate remains on a knife-edge and may hinge on a runoff election in the southern state of Georgia in early December.

Trump, who has teased the potential launch of a presidential campaign on November 15, remained in the spotlight throughout the campaign -- putting his thumb on key Republican primaries and holding rallies nationwide, during which he repeated his baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 race.

But with several of his hand-picked candidates underperforming -- some even losing Republican-held seats to Democrats -- analysts and some in his party are blaming him for the party’s underwhelming election night.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has barely hidden his intent to run for president in 2024, resoundingly won reelection, cementing the rising Republican star’s position as a formidable Trump opponent.