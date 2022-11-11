Share:

MADRID - For anyone dreaming of selling up and moving to the country, how about buying an entire village? Salto de Castro, in northwestern Spain, is up for sale and the asking price is €260,000 (£227,000; $259,000). Located on the border with Portugal in the province of Zamora and a three-hour drive from Madrid, Salto de Castro has many of the buildings you would expect to find in a small Spanish town. They include 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a munic-ipal swimming pool and even a barracks building that used to house the civil guard. But what it does not have are inhabitants. Salto de Castro has been abandoned for more than three decades. The owner bought the village at the beginning of the 2000s, with the intention of converting it into a tourist spot. However, the eurozone crisis prevented the plan from flourishing. “The owner had the dream of having a hotel here but it was all put on hold,” said Ronnie Rodríguez, of Royal Invest, the com-pany representing the owner. “He would still like the project to come true.” On the Idealista website on which the property is listed, the owner, who is in his 80s, states that “I am selling because I am an urban-dweller and cannot maintain the upkeep” of the village. It has attracted interest, with more than 50,000 visits since it was listed a week ago at this price. Mr Rodríguez said that 300 people have expressed an interest in buying, with inquiries from Russia, France, Belgium and the UK