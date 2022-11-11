Share:

ISLAMAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday accepted the resignation of PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar soon after he submitted his resignation with the former’s office following his party’s reservations over the positions he had taken during recent political developments. Khokkar has “resigned from his seat by writing under his hand in person before the Chairman Senate”, and the chairman has accepted his resignation and consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution with effect from November 10, says a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat. The ruling party lawmaker formally resigned as a member of the Upper House of the Parliament following his meeting with Sanjrani only two days after he had announced his plans to vacate his seat. The ruling PML-N and the opposition PTI both supported the stance of young politician from Islamabad who is very vocal on social media and is known for taking his independent stance on different political issues. “I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response and support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination,” Khokhar tweeted while posting a photo of his meeting with the chairman Senate. He in a subsequent tweet made it clear to those who are speculating about his political future and said that he was not joining any political party. “I will try hard to maintain my independence.” “A principled resignation tendered,” said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry while responding to Khokhar on Twitter and wished him good luck for his future endeavours. Two days ago, Khokhar in a statement had said that a senior leader from PPP had conveyed to him that the party leadership was unhappy with his political positions and wanted his resignation from the Senate, to which he had agreed. He was elected to the Senate on a seat of Sindh in March 2018 and his six-year term had to complete in March 2024. Recently, Khokhar had taken a very daring stance on social media after PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati claimed that his wife had received an objectionable video featuring her and him.