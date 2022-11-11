Share:

HASSANABDAL - Sikh yatrees from India and all over the world spent a busy day at Gurdwara Panja Sahib here on Thursday, who were brought to Gurdwara by special buses, escorted by heavy contingents of police and elite force. Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that today’s event was very beautiful and religious for the Sikh pilgrims coming from all over the world. He said Gurdwara Panja Sahib was a great place of worship for the Sikh yatrees in Pakistan. They give respect to the Muslim brothers in the country. He said Sikh yatrees were provided foolproof security so that no evil elements could succeed in their nefarious designs adding that is why you will not be allowed to roam about for your safety and will be sent back th their countries with respect and dignity. He said, efforts were on to issue online visas to Sikh yatrees by in 2023.Commissioner Rawalpindi and Deputy Commissioner Attock also visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib and reviewed the arrangements.