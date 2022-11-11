Share:

The Sindh government has asked the World Bank for financing to import three hundred electric buses for Karachi city.

The proposal came in a meeting between Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass-Transit Sharjeel Memon and a delegation of World Bank led by practice manager transport Shomik Mehndiratta in Karachi.

The Sindh government and representatives of the World Bank also agreed to carry out a joint survey of the Bus Rapid Transit Yellow line in Karachi.

The Minister said the provincial government is planning to run bullet train from Karachi to Hyderabad in the first phase and from Hyderabad to Sukkur in the second phase.