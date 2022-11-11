Share:

KARACHI-Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Thursday arrested two street criminals red-handed and recovered weapons from their possession. According to a spokesman for SIU, accused Tahir Hussain and Aashiq Ali were arrested when they were snatching cash at gunpoint from a citizen who drew Rs. 0.2 million from a bank in the Al-Falah area of the city. Accused Tahir has been arrested twice by the SIU earlier. Tahir’s son was studying in the USA. During the preliminary investigation, the arrested accused confessed their involvement in robberies in District East, Malir, and Korangi. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the arrested. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.