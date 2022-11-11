Share:

Currently, Sri Lanka is passing through the worst economic phase in its post-independence history. Taxes, overwhelming debt and high rates of inflation have left Sri Lankans to bear the troublesome economic crises. Along with it, 13-hour power cuts to unbearable shortages of food, fuel, cooking gas and medicines throughout the whole country, have panicked the Sri Lankans at each passing moment. Heartbreakingly, nearly 15 people have died waiting in fuel lines, for the whole day. Sri Lankan protested for their own rights but recently they are shedding tears for gas, water and other living ammunition.

In order to maintain a peaceful environment and help the country to be out of its troubled state, the Sri Lankan authorities must end up restrictions implemented on peaceful protesters. As a member of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Asian Development Bank (ADB), Sri Lanka must be aided by other countries in the globe.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Kech.