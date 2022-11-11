Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued with bullish trend, gaining 635.91 points, a positive change of 1.50 percent, closing at 42,901.27 against 42,265.36 points on the last working day. A total of 293,900,713 shares were traded during the day as compared to 237,359,327 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.212 billion against Rs 5.801 billion on the last trading day. Around 362 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 235 of them recorded gains and 104 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 41,553,000 shares at Rs 7.68 per share, Bank Al-Falah with 21,316,777 shares at Rs 34.26 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 16,113,778 2 shares at Rs 1.59 per share. Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 61.99 per share price, closing at Rs 1,089.99, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries with a Rs 31.76 rise in its per share price to Rs 455.26. Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 575.99 per share closing at Rs 10,000.01, followed by Allawasaya Textile with a Rs 230.47 decline to close at Rs 2,842.56.