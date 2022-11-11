Share:

KERALA - Police in Kerala have sought legal advice on a complaint about a mov­ie teaser that is sparking controver­sy in the southern Indian state. In the teaser - for an upcoming movie called The Kerala Story - an actress claims her character is one among 32,000 women from the state who were “converted” into Islamic ter­rorists. Some politicians from the state have called for the film to be banned. A journalist has written to the state’s chief minister seeking an inquiry. The office of the chief minis­ter referred the letter, written by Ar­vindakshan BR to the police.

“Investigation has started. We have sought legal opinion on the letter as to what action can be ini­tiated,” said Sparjan Kumar, Police Commissioner of Thiruvanantha­puram, the capital of Kerala. In the teaser, a burkha-clad woman says that her name was Shalini Unnikrishnan and she had want­ed to become a nurse.

“Now I am Fatima Ba, an IS ter­rorist in a jail in Afghanistan,” she says, adding that there are “32,000 girls like her, who have been converted and buried in the deserts of Syria and Yemen”.