Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of attempting to ruin Pakistan through his agitation.

Briefly speaking to the media after holding a third round of talks with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the premier said that Imran Khan wants to ruin Pakistan but this will not happen.

“Defeat is the destiny of those who are doing the long march," said the premier.

“Let’s pray for the better of Pakistan. Let’s pray to Allah for guidance on putting Pakistan on the right path. Pakistan is in great difficulty," said Nawaz.

Nawaz said the rule of mobs will not be tolerated. “We have never listened to the dictation of mobs before and will not do so now.”

He confirmed to that he has received the diplomatic passport from the Pakistan government. “I have had this passport for a few days now."

A Sharif family member also confirmed that Nawaz's passport has arrived in London.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz condemned the PTI’s long march, saying that the ordinary people were in great difficulty due to the long march. “People are stuck and facing difficulties. This is bad.”

Both Nawaz nor PM Shehbaz answered questions about the appointment of the next army chief.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab PML-N leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also attended the two rounds of talks.

Earlier, Nawaz resolved not to come under PTI’s pressure, especially on their key demand of early elections.

Nawaz told PM Shehbaz to “continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis and not succumb to any kind of pressure”.

The Sharif brothers resolved that the elections will be held on time and PTI chief's planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with legally.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is likely to leave for Pakistan on Friday.