MUZAFFARGARH - Two bandits involved in killing of three minor boys over resistance during dacoity bid some time ago, were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during police encounter. Police spokesman told on Thursday that the police had arrested two dacoits namely Majeed Khand and Sadiq Darkhan from central Punjab who had killed three boys over resistance during dacoity bid last month in Kot Addu area. Sadar police was shifting the arrested dacoits to Ehsanpur for identification when five unknown outlaws attacked on police van near Sandela chowk to get their accomplices released from police custody. In retaliation, the two dacoits in police custody were died due to the firing of their own accomplices. Upon receiving the information, district police officer has directed the police officials to reach on the spot.