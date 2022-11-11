Share:

t least two persons were killed and one other was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding tractor trolley in Kahna on Thursday night.

According to details, the accident occurred near Nishtar Colony in Kahna where a rashly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her daughter on the spot while one person was wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.