Share:

Two unidentified bodies have been recovered in the vicinity of Sukkur’s Abad and Patni police stations on Thursday.

Police said two unidentified bodies were recovered in the vicinity of Abad and Patni police stations in Sukkur today. The officials detailed that the body of a 45-year-old man was recovered from a bus terminal in the vicinity of Abad police station.

Another body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from the National Highway in Rohri.

The unclaimed bodies were handed over to the rescue officials. The unclaimed bodies were temporarily laid to rest in the Nawa Goth graveyard.

Earlier in October, an 18-year-old woman’s body was exhumed for autopsy in Sukkur following the court directives to ascertain the cause of her death.

The young woman had allegedly committed suicide in Sukkur’s New Pind area 10 months ago. The family of the deceased woman alleged that she was killed by her husband along with two accomplices.

The family of the deceased woman had filed a plea to the court for the post-mortem. Following the plea, the court issued orders for the exhumation of the woman’s body for autopsy.

The concerned authorities had exhumed the woman’s body and shifted it to the hospital for conducting post-mortem.