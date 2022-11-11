Share:

Governor Punjab and Chancellor University of Home Economics Lahore Muhammad Balighur Rehman distributed degrees and medals to graduates in 47th Convocation here on Tuesday at University auditorium.

As Chancellor, Governor Punjab opened the Convocation for the awards of degrees, wherein 373 graduates in yue field of Art and Design, Food & Nutrition, Housing and Home Management, Human Development and Textile & Clothing; 11 MPhil and one Ph.D degrees were awarded.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said by the launching of new degree programs will create new opportunities for female students in getting higher education from the prestigious institute.

Governor said the university under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen made significant progress in three years and significant milestones achieved.

He said that educated women are the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright future, however the students should focus on learning 21st technology skills. He also added that a consortium of universities has been formed in Punjab under which a framework is being prepared for the education and development of women.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen while presenting her annual report to the Chancellor said academic governance is among the priorities of the University administration, and univerity launched new BS Honors degrees in 24 disciplines.

She said that with the approval of syndicate, University initiated to grant affiliation to the public and private colleges of Punjab in Home Economics and allied subjects.

Dr. Kanwal Ameen informed to Chancellor, university has provided relief-goods for the rehabilitation of 100 families of Flood-affected areas of Pakistan, and UHE installed 100 tentage for resident arrangements of homeless families.

The Vice Chancellor said that more than 200 scholarships provided to brilliant and deserving students to continue their education, 3 new buses added in transport fleet, 7 labs upgraded, Wellness Centre is established, construction of academic block kicked off and renovation and extention of administrative block completed.

Prof. Ameen urged the graduate students to use their potential in building a healthy and prosperous society, and they must be thankful to their parents, teachers in completion of academic honour.

Chairperson Chief Minister Punjab Education Task Force Mian Imran Masood, Co-Chairman University ORIC Steering Committee Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Chairman BISE Lahore Dr. Habib ur Rahman, Registrar Shujaat Muneef Qureshi, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Azam and other administrative officers along with position holders attended the convocation.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balig ur Rehman also participated in cake-cutting ceremony of 47th convocation of University of Home Economics Lahore.