ISLAMABAD-World Bank has termed performance of Federal Board of Revenue under Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme as satisfactory.

A meeting was held between Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad and Country Director World Bank, Najy Benhassine, Pakistan, to review the progress of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program at FBR HQ. FBR is implementing Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) with financial assistance from the World Bank. The program is expected to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance. The World Bank has recently concluded the Mid-Term Review of the programme in October to November 2022. Based on initial findings, the World Bank has expressed overall satisfaction with the progress of the project due to major reforms in simplifying tax regime, automating tax administration, expanding tax net, harmonizing GST etc.

The chairman FBR praised the efforts of the teams on both sides and added that the programme is going to further strengthen Information Communication Technology (ICT) based tax administration through upgrading and enhancing IT based capacities of FBR. The FBR and World Bank agreed to keep pursuing the reforms agenda under the project with renewed vigor and focus to ensure that all the desired results are achieved.