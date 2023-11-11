75 industrial units sealed, over 1,200 vehicles impounded in anti-smog operation

DERA GHAZI KHAN - DG division Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Friday that district administrations of DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh have intensified anti-smog operations and the last ten-day activity witnessed 75 industrial units including 23 brick kilns sealed and 1,247 vehicles impounded over violations of smog prevention guidelines. Presiding over a meeting, the commissioner said that anti-smog directives of provincial government would be enforced in letter and spirit and advised the drivers to drive vehicles carefully pleading that environmental pollution like smog had reduced visibility and enhanced the risk of accidents. Detailing anti-smog operations conducted from Nov 1 to 10, the officials informed the commissioner that 152 brick kilns were inspected and out of total 725 brick kilns, 705 had been shifted on environmentfriendly zigzag technology. Exactly 23 brick kilns were sealed and a sum of Rs900,000 was imposed as fine on violations. A total of 99 industrial units were inspected in the division and 52 were sealed while cases were got registered against five units. A total of 4,222 vehicles were inspected and a sum of over Rs1.2 million was imposed as fine on smoke-emitting vehicles. Over 400 awareness sessions were also conducted for the road users. RPO Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan said that abiding law was a collective responsibility and any violation would result in penalty. DG Khan DC Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak, DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin, additional commissioners Kareem Bakhsh and Fakhar ul Islam Dogar and other officials were present.

1,200 litres smuggled fuel seized

Local police station Friday claimed to have foiled about 1,200 litres smuggled oil and diesel during checking. According to DPO Ahmed Mohayuddin, checking process across internal and external routes of the city was continued relentlessly. As a result, the smuggling of said quantity of fuel from KPK and Balochistan provinces in the Punjab’s district here was restricted. The seized fuel was handed over to the custom authority on the spot. SHO of Wah police station said that the culprits would face legal proceedings according to the law. He said the police had coordinated the security to beef up checking at all routes of the district. “All-out resources were being employed to avoid any untoward situation or backlash from smugglers while restricting their illegal movement,” he added.