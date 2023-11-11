999 wardens, 110 patrol officers to perform duties at Raiwind Ijtima

LAHORE - Traffic arrangements have been finalised for the second phase of the annual International Tablighi Ijtima at Raiwand, which would be concluded on November 12. City Traffic Officer (CTO) official sources told APP that SP Headquarters Sohail Fazil and SP President Malik Ikram would continue supervision of arrangements for the Ijtima. They said that 13 DSPs, 203 traffic inspectors have been appointed under the supervision of divisional officers, while 110 patrol officers, 999 wardens will perform duties, 10 people lifters, five breakdowns have also been deployed to eliminate wrong parking. Sources said that a special control room and camp office have also been established in Raiwind for monitoring and surveillance, seven points have also been allocated for parking of the vehicles of the participants, apart from the parking stands, somewhere to park vehicle.

Through ‘Rasta’ FM and Rasta app, citizens would be informed about the situation moment by moment, all roads will be kept clear for ambulances and other emergency vehicles. All traffic wardens have been instructed to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and abandoned items, they said. According to the traffic plan, the participants coming from GT Road will be sent to Thokar Niaz Beg through Kala Shah Kaku Interchange Motorway, the participants coming from Rawalpindi, Islamabad will be sent to Thokar Niazbeg Motorway to Raiwind, and the participants coming from Okara will reach Raiwind gathering via Manga By-Pass. Participants coming from Kasur will be able to go to the allocated parking lot opposite to Nisar Mills via Liliani Soy Asal Road. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday visited the annual International Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Raiwind early in the morning and huddled up with Maulana Ahmad Laat, Mian Ahsan, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwaar Ghani, Maulvi Amer and others to review arrangements for the annual gathering. The CM instructed the CCPO and commissioner about the arrangements and noted that CCTV cameras had been installed along with deployment of additional patrolling police. Similarly, the number of traffic wardens had been increased for smooth flow of traffic. All departments are ensuring excellent arrangements and foolproof security with the best coordination, he added. Additionally, lights had also been properly arranged around the congregation; he said and concluded that those who spread the religion of Allah are earning both the religion and the world. Maulana Ahmad Laat, offering prayers during the gathering, focused on the unity of the Islamic world, the elevation of Islam and the promotion of peace and stability. Commending the Punjab government’s efforts, the ulema expressed gratitude for arrangements made for the annual congregation, expected to draw half a million attendees. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Auqaf and DIG (Operations) were also present.