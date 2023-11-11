A night arrest raid ends the long run of Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD - The arrest of Ali Nawaz Awan, a former parliament member and vocal leader of Imran Khan’s political party, took place on a cold November 8 night in the small town of Battal, located in the District of Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 180 kilometers from Islamabad. It ended his almost sixmonth run from the law enforcement authorities.

The security operation, involving 16–18 SUVs and plain-clothed personnel, targeted the residence of Hesbollah Khan, a local village councillor, where Awan had been hiding as a guest. Hesbollah Khan, along with Malik Amir, a PTI activist, and Zaheer Khan, an acquaintance, were also detained in the raid. Awan had been on the run since May 9th, following the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan. The subsequent protests led to acts of vandalism and attacks on sensitive installations, resulting in largescale arrests, court cases, and several military trials. Awan denies being part of the anti-military plan, but his absence has been conspicuous since the May incidents, with previous raids on his Islamabad residence yielding no results. Sources close to Hesbollah Khan, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Awan had been hiding for a period at Hesbollah’s annexe before briefly leaving and returning four days prior to his capture.

According to Hesbollah Khan’s friend, who doesn’t want to disclose his identity, Hesbollah is a close relative of Azam Khan Swati, a former senator and close aide of Imran Khan. “Hebollah doesn’t belong to PTI; he’s our village councillor, and he has also hosted Ali Nawaz Awan for 2 weeks after May 9th. Ali Nawaz went somewhere after that and returned 4 days ago to Hesbollah’s anxiety right next to his house.” The arrest operation, described as brief and efficient, took place during a dinner gathering. It involved no house search and was completed within five minutes. The arrested individuals have been taken to an undisclosed location, and their current status remains unknown. As of now, no formal complaint or FIR has been filed regarding the detentions. The families of the arrested are exploring their options and have urged judicial intervention for the return of their loved ones. Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has recently described the May 9 attacks as an “attempt toward mutiny or civil war.”