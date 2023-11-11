AI for halt to refugees repatriation

ISLAMABAD - The Amnesty International on Friday urged the federal government to immediately halt the continued detentions and deportations of Afghan refugees. In a press release issued, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia Campaigns Livia Saccardi said that thousands of Afghan refugees were being used as “political pawns” to be returned to Afghanistan where their life and physical integrity could be at risk amidst an intensified crackdown on human rights and an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe. She stressed that no one should be subjected to mass forced deportations, and Pakistan would do well to remember its international legal obligations, including the principle of nonrefoulement.” The principle of non-refoulement suggests that a person should never be expatriated to a state where he or she faces the risk of political persecution. “Pakistan must fulfil its obligations under international human rights law to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Afghan refugees within its borders and immediately halt deportations to prevent further escalation of this crisis. “The government, along with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, must expedite the registration of applicants seeking refuge in Pakistan, particularly women and girls, journalists, and those belonging to minority and ethnic communities as they face heightened risks,” the press release quoted her as saying.