Saturday, November 11, 2023
Aneeq vows to ensure provision of maximum facilities to intending Hajj pilgrims

Aneeq vows to ensure provision of maximum facilities to intending Hajj pilgrims
Web Desk
7:53 PM | November 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has vowed to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the intending Haj pilgrims.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday, he intended to announce the Hajj Policy, 2024 by the upcoming Wednesday.

Highlighting a notable accomplishment of his government, the Minister disclosed that the forthcoming Hajj pilgrimage would incur a reduced cost, now standing at less than one point zero seven five million rupees.

He guaranteed that pilgrims would experience maximum convenience and comfort during this Hajj season, with a range of facilities, including internet package and mobile SIM.

He said that the ministry is introducing a short-term Hajj programme spanning approximately 20 days, recognizing the constraints faced by some pilgrims who are unable to stay for more than 40 days.

The Minister said that the intending pilgrims who pay their Hajj dues in dollars would be exempted from the balloting process aimed at streamlining the Hajj process effectively.

Web Desk

