ANF seizes over 207kg drugs; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI - In a series of law enforcement actions, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted six operations across the country, resulting in the seizure of over 207 kg of drugs and the arrest of seven individuals. In Attock, 10 kg of charras and 520 grams of heroin were recovered from a rickshaw, leading to the arrest of a local resident. Another operation in Narowal yielded 7.5 kg of heroin. In Mianwali, 3.5 kg of charras hidden in a motorcycle led to the arrest of an individual from Waziristan. Sambrial saw the recovery of 2100 grams of charras, and near Chungi No 26 in Islamabad, ANF seized 98.4 kg of opium and 84 kg of charras, resulting in the arrest of two individuals from Peshawar and Khyber. Additionally, 1000 intoxicated tablets were found in a vehicle near Ring Road Peshawar, leading to the arrest of two individuals from Khyber.
Simultaneously, Rawalpindi District Police targeted car and bike lifter gangs, dismantling two groups and apprehending five members. Taxila police arrested two members of the Hamza bike lifter gang, recovering stolen motorcycles, cash, and mobile phones. In a separate raid, Rattaamral police nabbed three members and recovered stolen motorcycles.