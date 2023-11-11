ANF seizes over 207kg drugs; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI - In a se­ries of law enforcement ac­tions, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted six operations across the coun­try, resulting in the seizure of over 207 kg of drugs and the arrest of seven individuals. In Attock, 10 kg of charras and 520 grams of heroin were re­covered from a rickshaw, leading to the arrest of a lo­cal resident. Another opera­tion in Narowal yielded 7.5 kg of heroin. In Mianwali, 3.5 kg of charras hidden in a mo­torcycle led to the arrest of an individual from Waziristan. Sambrial saw the recovery of 2100 grams of charras, and near Chungi No 26 in Islam­abad, ANF seized 98.4 kg of opium and 84 kg of charras, resulting in the arrest of two individuals from Peshawar and Khyber. Additionally, 1000 intoxicated tablets were found in a vehicle near Ring Road Peshawar, leading to the arrest of two individuals from Khyber.

Simultaneously, Rawalpin­di District Police targeted car and bike lifter gangs, disman­tling two groups and appre­hending five members. Taxila police arrested two members of the Hamza bike lifter gang, recovering stolen motorcy­cles, cash, and mobile phones. In a separate raid, Rattaam­ral police nabbed three mem­bers and recovered stolen motorcycles.