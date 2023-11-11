Another 10 brick kilns sealed for contributing to smog

MULTAN - The district administration has launched crackdown against brick kilns for not adopting zigzag technology and sealed another 10 kilns in order to prevent smog. A team of Environment Department alongwith district taskforce raided and closed six brick kilns in Sadr and four in Shujabad tehsils. A total of Rs10 million fine was imposed on the owners besides arresting the staff on the spot. In a statement, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer said that zero tolerance policy would be observed to prevent smog under the directions of caretaker Punjab CM. He further said that action was also underway against commercial smoky vehicles.