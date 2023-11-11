ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four cases

RAWALPINDI - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique in four more cases of their alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents. According to details, the accused had requested pre-bail arrest in the GHQ attack, RA Bazar, Taxila and Wah Cantt police station cases.

ATC Judge Ejaz Asif after hearing the initial application, granted interim bail to both the accused and adjourned the hearing till November 18.