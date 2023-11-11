Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four cases

ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four cases
Agencies
November 11, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -   An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique in four more cases of their alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents. According to details, the accused had requested pre-bail arrest in the GHQ attack, RA Bazar, Taxila and Wah Cantt police station cases.

ATC Judge Ejaz Asif after hearing the initial application, granted interim bail to both the accused and adjourned the hearing till November 18.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1699590455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023