Saturday, November 11, 2023
ATC rejects Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif's surety bonds in provocative speech case

ATC rejects Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif's surety bonds in provocative speech case
12:59 PM | November 11, 2023
 Anti-Terrorism Court rejected Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif’s bail bonds and their request for exemption from appearing in the court.

The duty judge, Arshad Javed, heard the case of the PML-N leaders who are facing the charges of provocative speeches against the state.

During the proceedings, the counsel of the accused requested the court to exempt Maryam Aurangzeb and Javed Latif from presence in the court. However, the judge rejected the request and bail bonds of both applicants.

The court has adjourned the case till November 25.

The ATC sought reply from the prosecution department on former information minister’s plea of acquittal in a case of provocative speech against the state. The case was registered with the Green Town police station.

